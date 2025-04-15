"They are leading us by the nose": Trump threatens Iran with a harsh response over delays in the nuclear deal

Iran is deliberately delaying the conclusion of a new nuclear agreement and may face a military response. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the head of the White House, Tehran must give up the dream of nuclear weapons.

We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled for next Saturday. ... You know, it's long. So I think they are leading us by the nose - Trump said.

He stressed that the negotiations "should be fast" because Iran is "close enough to have nuclear weapons."

And if we have to do something very tough, we will - threatened the US President.

He also suggested that Iran is stalling for time because Tehran is "used to dealing with stupid people in this country."

Recall

On the eve of the White House called nuclear talks between US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi a step in the right direction and confirmed plans for further talks next week. The White House statement said that the meeting between Witkoff and Araghchi was "a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome."

