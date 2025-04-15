"They are leading us by the nose": Trump threatens Iran with a harsh response over delays in the nuclear deal

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3124 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20630 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17113 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22155 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31293 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65139 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60823 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34133 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59690 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107019 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20643 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53825 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65149 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60830 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167757 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25068 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21487 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23098 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24972 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27589 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

"They are leading us by the nose": Trump threatens Iran with a harsh response over delays in the nuclear deal

Kyiv • UNN

 2604 views

The US President stated that Iran is deliberately delaying negotiations on nuclear weapons. If it becomes necessary to take tough measures, the US will do so.

"They are leading us by the nose": Trump threatens Iran with a harsh response over delays in the nuclear deal

Iran is deliberately delaying the conclusion of a new nuclear agreement and may face a military response. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to the head of the White House, Tehran must give up the dream of nuclear weapons.

We had a meeting with them on Saturday. We have another meeting scheduled for next Saturday. ... You know, it's long. So I think they are leading us by the nose

- Trump said.

He stressed that the negotiations "should be fast" because Iran is "close enough to have nuclear weapons."

And if we have to do something very tough, we will

- threatened the US President.

He also suggested that Iran is stalling for time because Tehran is "used to dealing with stupid people in this country."

Recall

On the eve of the White House called nuclear talks between US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi a step in the right direction and confirmed plans for further talks next week. The White House statement said that the meeting between Witkoff and Araghchi was "a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome."

Iran ready for direct nuclear talks with US in exchange for "goodwill gesture" - Reuters08.04.25, 18:50 • 11873 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
