In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44112 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 174160 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102161 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 350863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285288 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207961 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241495 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254019 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160165 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372701 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 143119 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 111790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106117 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49100 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98139 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98206 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 174160 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 350863 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 238085 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285288 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2704 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30386 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49156 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106173 views
Thermos Day, World Slow Day. What else can be celebrated on February 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25537 views

Today, February 26, marks the Day of the Thermos, an event dedicated to one of the most useful inventions in human history. In 1892, the Scottish scientist and inventor James Dewar invented a vacuum flask for storing liquefied gases, which was not originally intended for everyday use.

Thermos Day, World Slow Day. What else can be celebrated on February 26

Today, on February 26, the event dedicated to one of the most useful inventions in the history of mankind - Thermos Day - is celebrated, UNN writes.

In 1892, Scottish scientist and inventor James Dewar invented the vacuum flask for storing liquefied gases, which was not originally intended for everyday use.

In 1904, Reinhold Burger, Albert Aschenbrenner, and Gustav Robert Paalen realized that this flask could be used in everyday life: they patented it under the name "thermos" and founded the company of the same name.

Dewar tried to sue the Germans but lost. And the name "thermos" became a generalized term for all household products of this type.

The main element of the thermos is the already mentioned double-walled flask (dewar), between the walls of which air is pumped out The main material used to make the flask is glass or steel. The glass flask is additionally coated with a sriddle to reduce the transfer of heat through the walls of the dewar by radiation.

The glass dewar is placed in a housing with a high thermal insulation value to further reduce heat transfer. The housing also protects the fragile glass flask from mechanical damage.

Also today, everyone can join the World Slow Day. The event was founded in 2007 by the Art of Living Slowly Association.

The association also proposed 14 commandments aimed at promoting a slower and more comfortable lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the positive aspects of life.

February 26 is also World Pistachio Day. The event was launched in the United States and has become popular in many countries around the world.

Pistachios have been cultivated in the Middle East and Central Asia for more than two thousand years. They were valued in ancient Persia and exchanged as gifts between rulers and noblemen. Even the Bible mentions pistachios.

According to the church calendar, today is the feast day of Porfirije of Hazy.

Porfirije was born in Macedonia into a wealthy family. At the age of 25, he decided to end his worldly life and took monastic vows in a monastery in Egypt.

Later he became a priest and bishop in Gaza.

On February 26, Peter, Nicholas, Ivan, and Anna celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

