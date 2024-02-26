Thermos Day, World Slow Day. What else can be celebrated on February 26

Today, on February 26, the event dedicated to one of the most useful inventions in the history of mankind - Thermos Day - is celebrated, UNN writes.

In 1892, Scottish scientist and inventor James Dewar invented the vacuum flask for storing liquefied gases, which was not originally intended for everyday use.

In 1904, Reinhold Burger, Albert Aschenbrenner, and Gustav Robert Paalen realized that this flask could be used in everyday life: they patented it under the name "thermos" and founded the company of the same name.

Dewar tried to sue the Germans but lost. And the name "thermos" became a generalized term for all household products of this type.

The main element of the thermos is the already mentioned double-walled flask (dewar), between the walls of which air is pumped out The main material used to make the flask is glass or steel. The glass flask is additionally coated with a sriddle to reduce the transfer of heat through the walls of the dewar by radiation.

The glass dewar is placed in a housing with a high thermal insulation value to further reduce heat transfer. The housing also protects the fragile glass flask from mechanical damage.

Also today, everyone can join the World Slow Day. The event was founded in 2007 by the Art of Living Slowly Association.

The association also proposed 14 commandments aimed at promoting a slower and more comfortable lifestyle, emphasizing the importance of enjoying the positive aspects of life.

February 26 is also World Pistachio Day. The event was launched in the United States and has become popular in many countries around the world.

Pistachios have been cultivated in the Middle East and Central Asia for more than two thousand years. They were valued in ancient Persia and exchanged as gifts between rulers and noblemen. Even the Bible mentions pistachios.

According to the church calendar, today is the feast day of Porfirije of Hazy.

Porfirije was born in Macedonia into a wealthy family. At the age of 25, he decided to end his worldly life and took monastic vows in a monastery in Egypt.

Later he became a priest and bishop in Gaza.

On February 26, Peter, Nicholas, Ivan, and Anna celebrate their name days.