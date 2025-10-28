There will be no shortage of medicines in Ukraine: after the destruction of a large pharmaceutical warehouse, the Ministry of Health told how they control the situation with supplies

A Russian strike on one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in Ukraine will not cause a shortage of medicines. The company has launched a backup warehouse, and other distributors are reconfiguring supply routes to ensure a stable supply of medicines across the country. This was announced on the air of the telethon by Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Edem Adamanov, UNN writes.

Details

When asked whether the destruction of warehouses threatens to cause a shortage of medicines, Adamanov assured that no shortage is expected.

The enemy is constantly trying to weaken us, but they will not succeed. And directly, if we talk about the destruction of the warehouse on October 25, it was indeed a huge warehouse. We have several large distributors, and this was one of the largest. But given that this is not the first attack and not the first attempt by the Russians to destroy, the company was ready for this and a backup buffer warehouse is being launched, which will take over the volumes that this warehouse directly provided. Therefore, no shortage is expected. - he said.

Adamanov added that other distributors, understanding the situation, are also reconfiguring their routes to "lend a hand and help as partners and cover those regions that this warehouse covered."

The deputy also spoke about how the Ministry of Health acts in the event of such strikes and verifies risks.

After critical situations arise, a conditional headquarters is formed... which daily receives information from the largest distributors and pharmacy chains regarding shortages. Shortages are deficits. Are there shortages of medicines in different regions? If so, routes are immediately adjusted to correct these shortages. Of course, insulin, oncology drugs, painkillers, and antibiotics are a priority. - he said.

When asked whether the company whose warehouse was destroyed is a supplier of medicines from the Affordable Medicines program, Adamanov replied that "it is one of the largest distributors."

They supplied directly to pharmacies those medicines that are also included in the Affordable Medicines program, but this does not mean that they will not be available. As I already mentioned, there is already a buffer warehouse that has been launched, and other distributors have picked up routes so that no central region of Ukraine experiences a shortage - he reassured.

At the same time, the official noted that there may be interruptions in delivery times. According to him, the company needs "at least two weeks to reconfigure all this, there may be interruptions in one pharmacy or another, but this does not mean that there will be a shortage."

In case of a critical situation, if another large warehouse is affected or, God forbid, something similar happens, we have solutions that we will propose directly. This may be simplifying storage conditions, or very quick licensing of warehouses and obtaining GDP certificates, or, if necessary, additional simplified ways of importing medicines that will meet all demand. - Adamanov emphasized.

Recall

On the night of October 25, a Russian attack destroyed one of Ukraine's key medical warehouses. The office and logistics complex of one of the leading pharmaceutical distributors, which provided about 20% of the monthly supply of medicines throughout the country, came under attack.

This was the second shelling of the enterprise in a year - in August, a missile also destroyed its warehouses. As a result of the last attack, not only the infrastructure but also critically important stocks of medicines for hospitals and pharmacy chains were seriously damaged.

