12:35 PM
There will be no easy solutions: Zelenskyy on the “peace plan”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

President Zelenskyy stated that there would be no easy solutions regarding a peace agreement with Russia, emphasizing the need for fair solutions and security guarantees. He stressed that there should be no agreements about Ukraine without its participation, and also expressed doubt about Russia's change of goals.

There will be no easy solutions: Zelenskyy on the “peace plan”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there will be no simple solutions regarding a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskyy stated this during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There will be no simple solutions. We understand what is happening and we understand who we are dealing with. The issue is not the complexity of making decisions. Whoever is capable of making decisions will make them. I am capable of making decisions, it is important that they are fair. The main thing is that there is no game behind Ukraine's back, that nothing is decided without Ukraine about Ukraine, about our future 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that it is necessary to clearly understand what the security guarantees will be.

We must end this war in such a way that Russia does not come again in a year. With the third invasion in this decade. This can happen, because that was their main goal. They did not achieve the goal of occupying our state. I am not sure that their goals have changed. They may be postponed. And we need protection for this 

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the issues of territories, frozen assets and security guarantees are the most sensitive topics in the peace plan.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine