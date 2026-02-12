There were his reasons: Zelenskyy commented on Yermak's resignation
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that former Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak was dismissed not due to a corruption investigation. He noted that he had "his reasons" for such a decision.
Former Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak was dismissed from his post not due to a corruption-related investigation, but for "other" reasons. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Atlantic, UNN reports.
Details
As the publication writes, for years Zelenskyy resisted pressure from the US government and many of his closest allies in Ukraine to dismiss his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, who was Ukraine's chief negotiator.
A powerful figure with a penchant for arrogance, Yermak was at odds with a number of Western diplomats and almost everyone in Zelenskyy's inner circle. Only last autumn, on the day investigators searched Yermak's home as part of a corruption investigation, the president agreed to dismiss him
The publication adds that Zelenskyy refuses to admit that the corruption investigation forced him to make this choice.
I had my reasons
Recall
Last November, the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak submitted his resignation.