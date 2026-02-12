$43.030.06
Exclusive
04:21 PM
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 16450 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 20994 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 20948 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 21579 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 23192 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28576 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74381 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49753 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
There were his reasons: Zelenskyy commented on Yermak's resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that former Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak was dismissed not due to a corruption investigation. He noted that he had "his reasons" for such a decision.

There were his reasons: Zelenskyy commented on Yermak's resignation

Former Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak was dismissed from his post not due to a corruption-related investigation, but for "other" reasons. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Atlantic, UNN reports.

Details 

As the publication writes, for years Zelenskyy resisted pressure from the US government and many of his closest allies in Ukraine to dismiss his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, who was Ukraine's chief negotiator. 

A powerful figure with a penchant for arrogance, Yermak was at odds with a number of Western diplomats and almost everyone in Zelenskyy's inner circle. Only last autumn, on the day investigators searched Yermak's home as part of a corruption investigation, the president agreed to dismiss him 

- the publication writes. 

The publication adds that Zelenskyy refuses to admit that the corruption investigation forced him to make this choice.

I had my reasons 

- Zelenskyy said irritably. 

Recall 

Last November, the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak submitted his resignation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

