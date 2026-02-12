There were his reasons: Zelenskyy commented on Yermak's resignation

Former Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak was dismissed from his post not due to a corruption-related investigation, but for "other" reasons. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Atlantic, UNN reports.

Details

As the publication writes, for years Zelenskyy resisted pressure from the US government and many of his closest allies in Ukraine to dismiss his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, who was Ukraine's chief negotiator.

A powerful figure with a penchant for arrogance, Yermak was at odds with a number of Western diplomats and almost everyone in Zelenskyy's inner circle. Only last autumn, on the day investigators searched Yermak's home as part of a corruption investigation, the president agreed to dismiss him - the publication writes.

The publication adds that Zelenskyy refuses to admit that the corruption investigation forced him to make this choice.

I had my reasons - Zelenskyy said irritably.

Recall

Last November, the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak submitted his resignation.