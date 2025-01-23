There was an explosion over Kursk - mass media

Local Telegram channels are reporting that there was an explosion over Kursk in rf, reports UNN.

“The moment of a powerful explosion over Kursk,” a local Telegram channel reported.

It is also reported to be one of the most massive raids in recent times.

In addition, it is claimed that the UAVs are flying towards Kursk.

Supplement

AFU special operations forces conducted an 8-hour battle with North Korean military who were advancing on Ukrainian positions in Kursk region rf.

Syrskyi on the operation in Kursk region: it gave hope that this offensive is not the last