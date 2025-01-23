There was an explosion over Kursk - mass media
Kyiv • UNN
Local Telegram channels report about a strong explosion in the sky above Kursk. One of the most massive UAV raids in recent times has been recorded.
Local Telegram channels are reporting that there was an explosion over Kursk in rf, reports UNN.
“The moment of a powerful explosion over Kursk,” a local Telegram channel reported.
It is also reported to be one of the most massive raids in recent times.
In addition, it is claimed that the UAVs are flying towards Kursk.
Supplement
AFU special operations forces conducted an 8-hour battle with North Korean military who were advancing on Ukrainian positions in Kursk region rf.
