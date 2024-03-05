There was a malfunction in Diia
Kyiv • UNN
The Diia app in Ukraine crashed, displaying an error message when opened, similar to the previous large-scale failure that occurred during Eurovision voting in the app.
A malfunction has occurred in the Diia app, UNN reports .
Details
When you enter the application, it says: "Unfortunately, there was an error.
Appendix
The last large-scale failure of Diya was on February 3 during the final of the national selection for Eurovision. The voting took place in Diia.
At some stage, the app crashed , Ukrainians wrote that they could not vote.