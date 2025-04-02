"There is no need to wait a month" of Russia's "no" to a ceasefire: Zelenskyy called for pressure on Russia amid the latest Russian attacks
Kyiv • UNN
Overnight, Russia continued drone attacks, especially on Kharkiv, where children were injured. Strikes damaged energy facilities in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, leaving thousands without power.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's continued drone attacks on Ukraine last night, pointing out that there were more targeted hits and damage to energy facilities, and showed the consequences, UNN writes.
Details
"Last night, the Russian army continued to use attack drones against Ukraine. In total, there were 74 drones, 54 of which were "Shaheds". A targeted attack against Kharkiv - at least 14 drones. Unfortunately, there were hits. There are wounded, including three children. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance," Zelenskyy said on social media.
He pointed out that "there were also strikes against Odesa and Sumy regions." "More targeted hits and damage to energy facilities: in the Sumy region, an FPV drone hit a substation, and in Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a power line was damaged due to an artillery strike. Almost 4,000 subscribers in two regions remained without electricity due to these strikes," Zelenskyy said.
"Russian air strikes continue - only against our Sumy region and only in the time from yesterday to this morning, the Russians used almost 50 guided air bombs," the President said.
"The systemic and constant nature of the Russian strikes clearly indicates that Moscow despises the diplomatic efforts of its partners. Putin does not want to ensure even a partial ceasefire. A new and tangible pressure on Russia is needed to put this war on a course to an end," the Head of State stressed.
"We should not wait until April 11, when it will be a month since Russia's "no" in response to the American proposal to cease fire. We need to act as quickly as possible. We are ready to work with all our partners in America, Europe and the world as constructively as possible to achieve such a necessary result - a decent and lasting peace," Zelenskyy stressed.
