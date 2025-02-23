“There is no fear": Duda talks to Trump about US troop presence in Poland

US President Donald Trump is not considering reducing the US military presence in Poland. This conviction was expressed by Polish President Andrzej Duda after talks between the two leaders in Washington on Saturday, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

It is noted that the dialogue took place against the backdrop of escalating discussions about the future of the war in Ukraine.

"For me, the message is clear: there is no fear that the US presence in Poland will decrease. We can look forward to strengthening our ties, as we are a strong NATO ally. Poland's security is a fundamental issue in which the United States is investing," Duda emphasized.

According to him, Trump praised Poland for "defense spending and U.S. procurement that is being realized" and said that military and economic ties between the two countries are strengthening.

"This was the first meeting between the leaders since Trump hosted Duda at Trump Tower in April in New York. ... Trump plans to visit Poland within a few months, either during a Three Seas Initiative meeting in the Eastern European country or as part of a trip to the upcoming NATO summit in The Hague," the newspaper writes.

On the eve of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Poland, Andriy Sybiga and Radoslaw Sikorski , discussed bilateral cooperation. Sybiga, in particular, thanked the neighboring country for its continued support of Ukraine in difficult times and emphasized the importance of further developing the strategic partnership.

