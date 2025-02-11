ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
There is no date for a meeting with Trump himself yet, although the team is working to set it - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27478 views

The date of Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump has not yet been set, but the teams are working to set it. The Ukrainian president emphasizes the importance of meeting with the American leader before his talks with Putin.

There is no date yet for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Donald Trump, although the Ukrainian team is working to set one.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the Guardianand emphasized that it is very important that the US president meet with the Ukrainian delegation before meeting with Putin, UNN reports.

The Guardian writes that Zelenskiy plans to meet with other members of Trump's team as well as influential senators in Munich, but that he says there is “no date yet” for a meeting with Trump himself, although his team is working to set one. Over the weekend, Trump said he would “probably” meet with Zelenskiy this week, and it is possible that the Ukrainian president could fly to Washington from Munich.

We hope that our teams will set a date and plan for the meetings in the US. Once that is agreed, we are ready, I am ready

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskiy said it was “very important” that the US president meet with the Ukrainian delegation before meeting with Putin, but did not criticize Trump for his non-transparent statements.

Obviously, he doesn't really want everyone to know the details (of his conversations with Putin - ed.), and this is his personal decision

- Zelensky said.

On February 9, it was reported that US President Donald Trump said he had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader wanted to try to negotiate with the head of the Kremlin to end Russia's war with Ukraine.

 In January, Trump said he wanted to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

 Zelenskiy said he would “definitely” have a meeting with Trump. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
hardianThe Guardian
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
munichMunich
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

