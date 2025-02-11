There is no date for a meeting with Trump himself yet, although the team is working to set it - Zelenskyy

There is no date yet for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting with Donald Trump, although the Ukrainian team is working to set one.

Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the Guardianand emphasized that it is very important that the US president meet with the Ukrainian delegation before meeting with Putin, UNN reports.

The Guardian writes that Zelenskiy plans to meet with other members of Trump's team as well as influential senators in Munich, but that he says there is “no date yet” for a meeting with Trump himself, although his team is working to set one. Over the weekend, Trump said he would “probably” meet with Zelenskiy this week, and it is possible that the Ukrainian president could fly to Washington from Munich.

We hope that our teams will set a date and plan for the meetings in the US. Once that is agreed, we are ready, I am ready - Zelensky said.

Zelenskiy said it was “very important” that the US president meet with the Ukrainian delegation before meeting with Putin, but did not criticize Trump for his non-transparent statements.

Obviously, he doesn't really want everyone to know the details (of his conversations with Putin - ed.), and this is his personal decision - Zelensky said.

On February 9, it was reported that US President Donald Trump said he had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader wanted to try to negotiate with the head of the Kremlin to end Russia's war with Ukraine.

In January, Trump said he wanted to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin soon to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he would “definitely” have a meeting with Trump.