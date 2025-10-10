"There is a solution on how to do it": Zelenskyy discussed with Lagarde the use of frozen Russian assets after Russia's attack on energy infrastructure

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed with the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, the use of frozen Russian assets, and that "there is a solution on how to do this," UNN reports.

I spoke with the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. Today was a difficult night in Ukraine. Another Russian attack, again strikes on our energy system. Russia used more than 450 drones, dozens of missiles, including ballistic ones. I informed about the consequences of this terrorist attack. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Now, according to him, repair crews and energy workers are working in various regions of our country. "We are doing everything to restore normal life," the President said. He added: "It is important that Russia bears real responsibility for prolonging this war and trying to destroy lives."

We discussed how to fairly use frozen Russian assets to protect against Russia's war and restore life in Ukraine. There is a solution on how to do this. Thank you for your support. There must be sufficient political will in Europe, because that is where the largest part of these assets is concentrated. Most partners support us in this, and we count on action. - Zelenskyy reported.

The parties, according to him, agreed to "work closely with other European leaders."

