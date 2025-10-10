$41.400.09
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 09:10 AM • 71674 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Alexander Stubb
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Audi Q5
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

"There is a solution on how to do it": Zelenskyy discussed with Lagarde the use of frozen Russian assets after Russia's attack on energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

President Zelenskyy informed European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system. They discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's recovery.

"There is a solution on how to do it": Zelenskyy discussed with Lagarde the use of frozen Russian assets after Russia's attack on energy infrastructure

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had discussed with the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, the use of frozen Russian assets, and that "there is a solution on how to do this," UNN reports.

I spoke with the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. Today was a difficult night in Ukraine. Another Russian attack, again strikes on our energy system. Russia used more than 450 drones, dozens of missiles, including ballistic ones. I informed about the consequences of this terrorist attack.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Now, according to him, repair crews and energy workers are working in various regions of our country. "We are doing everything to restore normal life," the President said. He added: "It is important that Russia bears real responsibility for prolonging this war and trying to destroy lives."

We discussed how to fairly use frozen Russian assets to protect against Russia's war and restore life in Ukraine. There is a solution on how to do this. Thank you for your support. There must be sufficient political will in Europe, because that is where the largest part of these assets is concentrated. Most partners support us in this, and we count on action.

- Zelenskyy reported.

The parties, according to him, agreed to "work closely with other European leaders."

EU pressure on Belgium to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine grows - FT08.10.25, 09:58 • 3013 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Electricity
European Central Bank
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine