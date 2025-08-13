There is a "real" chance for a ceasefire, a "coalition of the willing" is ready to deploy "security forces" - Starmer

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
03:45 PM • 5846 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13890 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 19843 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 43152 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 50337 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 92692 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 46546 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 80965 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 82277 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 36179 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.4m/s
47%
755mm
Popular news
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 37700 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 63813 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 42315 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 20473 views
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report01:12 PM • 24097 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 92668 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 80955 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 82272 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 94707 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 68071 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Alaska
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 4920 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 20570 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 65902 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 83821 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 35504 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27
Sukhoi Su-30

There is a "real" chance for a ceasefire, a "coalition of the willing" is ready to deploy "security forces" - Starmer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3842 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine. According to him, a "coalition of the willing" is ready to deploy "stabilization forces" when the time is right, or impose sanctions where necessary.

There is a "real" chance for a ceasefire, a "coalition of the willing" is ready to deploy "security forces" - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that security guarantees are necessary for any ceasefire to be "lasting," which is why a "coalition of the willing" was formed, UNN reports.

"These are military plans that are now ready in a form that can be used if we achieve this ceasefire," he said.

He continued that the Trump-Putin summit on Friday is "extremely important."

Starmer continued that this is a "critical moment" and that leaders must "combine active diplomacy, on the one hand, with military support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia."

He reiterated the key message of European leaders in recent weeks: "There can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine."

Along with this, the message is that international borders "cannot be changed by force," and that any future steps must be accompanied by serious security guarantees to ensure the "durability" of peace.

"Today we made some real progress – a very important conversation with President Trump earlier regarding security guarantees," the Prime Minister continued.

The meeting in Alaska on Friday guarantees nothing, Starmer added, but said that the "coalition of the willing" is ready to deploy "stabilization forces" when that moment comes, or impose sanctions where necessary.

Online summit of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders: Merz revealed the message conveyed to the US president13.08.25, 17:24 • 2482 views

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding the Russian war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Alaska
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine