There is a "real" chance for a ceasefire, a "coalition of the willing" is ready to deploy "security forces" - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that security guarantees are necessary for any ceasefire to be "lasting," which is why a "coalition of the willing" was formed, UNN reports.

"These are military plans that are now ready in a form that can be used if we achieve this ceasefire," he said.

He continued that the Trump-Putin summit on Friday is "extremely important."

Starmer continued that this is a "critical moment" and that leaders must "combine active diplomacy, on the one hand, with military support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia."

He reiterated the key message of European leaders in recent weeks: "There can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine."

Along with this, the message is that international borders "cannot be changed by force," and that any future steps must be accompanied by serious security guarantees to ensure the "durability" of peace.

"Today we made some real progress – a very important conversation with President Trump earlier regarding security guarantees," the Prime Minister continued.

The meeting in Alaska on Friday guarantees nothing, Starmer added, but said that the "coalition of the willing" is ready to deploy "stabilization forces" when that moment comes, or impose sanctions where necessary.

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding the Russian war against Ukraine and economic interests.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.