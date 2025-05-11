There is a potato shortage in Belarus: citizens complain, Lukashenko blames farmers and exports to Russia

$41.510.00
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
May 11, 05:32 AM • 14925 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Popular news

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

May 11, 04:34 AM

Turkey is ready to take control of monitoring the ceasefire in Ukraine

May 11, 04:47 AM

Hungary has postponed the start of negotiations with Ukraine regarding national minorities

May 11, 05:01 AM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1310 occupiers and more than 200 units of equipment

May 11, 05:17 AM

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

May 11, 06:21 AM
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

12:16 PM

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM
There is a potato shortage in Belarus: citizens complain, Lukashenko blames farmers and exports to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

There is an acute food crisis in Belarus due to a shortage of potatoes, the price has increased by 10%. Lukashenko blames exports to Russia and farmers, and calls for patience.

There is a potato shortage in Belarus: citizens complain, Lukashenko blames farmers and exports to Russia

An acute food crisis is unfolding in Belarus - the country lacks potatoes. The cost of the vegetable has increased by 10% from January to March alone. This is reported by Lemonde, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, for several months, residents of Belarus have been complaining that they can no longer find potatoes in stores, although it is the main product in their daily diet. In particular, in the period from January to March, the price increased by 10%, reaching 5 Belarusian rubles per kilogram (1.53 dollars), and the potatoes that are still available are of poor quality, small and damaged.

This issue is important because potatoes are a symbol of Belarusian national identity. It is considered the "second bread" and embodies rural self-sufficiency. In 2015, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994 and likes to portray himself as a man of the people, was filmed participating in the harvest.

Against the background of citizens' discontent, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko publicly acknowledged the problem. He blamed the situation on mass exports to Russia. He also added that citizens want to buy products at low prices, while farmers, on the contrary, want to sell them at a higher price "to earn money, buy fertilizers and sow faster."

We expect a significant increase in yields compared to last year - NBU17.04.25, 15:49 • 8285 views

According to experts, the potato shortage is largely due to state prices, which make its sale on the domestic market unprofitable. "Price increases were banned by decree," analyst Alexander Knyrovich told the independent Belarusian publication Charter97 in March. And what seemed simple on paper created tension in the domestic market.

Tensions on this issue have been growing in Belarus for several months. At a government meeting broadcast on television in February, Lukashenko accused his top officials of failing to curb rising potato prices. "You didn't do it and you will be held accountable for it," he said.

"It turns out that we don't have potatoes. How much has it increased in value? Can't we produce the required amount, store it in the basement, and then sell it? What for? Is it poorly stored? I warned you last year (2024,-ed.) about how to store it!"

Citizens turned directly to Lukashenko with complaints about the situation and the quality of the products offered.

 "Some people write to me here and say that the potatoes are bad," continued the self-proclaimed president of Belarus. 

On Thursday, Lukashenko called on people to be patient and said that the country was ready to "withstand a month" without potatoes. "We will survive for a month. But we will not be left without potatoes," the head of state assured, promising that the situation would soon improve.

Potato prices in Ukraine have fallen after a significant increase07.03.25, 10:28 • 32532 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Belarus
