Potato prices in Ukraine have fallen after a significant increase
Kyiv • UNN
After reaching 30 UAH/kg last week, potato prices decreased to 18-28 UAH/kg due to a decline in trading activity. Producers believe the decrease is temporary due to a shortage of quality products.
After a significant rise in potato prices observed in the Ukrainian market last week, there has already been a decrease in the cost of this product this week. This happened due to a reduction in trading activity in the segment, as reported by analysts of the EastFruit project, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that Ukrainian farmers were forced to revise prices for available products and lower them, although potato stocks in local warehouses are already running out.
If just a week ago, prices for potatoes of the corresponding quality often reached 30 UAH/kg (approximately $0.73/kg), now they are in the range of 18-28 UAH/kg (approximately $0.44-0.68/kg), which is 10% cheaper than at the end of last week.
The price decrease, according to producers, is due to several factors, including the rise in potato prices last week and the lack of buyers' readiness to purchase the product at such high prices.
It is worth noting that today, potato prices in Ukraine are still 18% higher than at the beginning of March 2024. However, many producers believe that the price decrease is temporary, as there is a shortage of quality products in the market. Potato stocks in farms and among commercial producers continue to decrease rapidly, which may lead to further price increases in the future.
Reminder
