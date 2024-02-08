There is a hit in Mykolaiv
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Mykolaiv reported explosions in the city from air strikes and advised residents to stay away from windows until the situation is completely calm.
Mykolaiv Mayor Senkevych reported a hit in the city, UNN reports . There were also reports of explosions during the air raid.
Details
It is unknown what exactly was hit.
We keep in touch with the military, we know where there are arrivals. We will tell you about the consequences in the morning! Stay away from the windows until curfew
