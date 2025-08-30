There are no mass queues of men aged 18-23 at the border - SBGS

The situation at the border remains calm, despite reports in Russian media about alleged mass queues of men aged 18-23 leaving Ukraine. The movement of men in this age category is recorded both for exit and entry, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Observations at checkpoints show that there is no such mass excitement as, for example, Russian resources try to present, that this category (18-23) began to form queues, that this is a mass escape. This is not observed. But of course, this category has been present at the border since the morning of August 28. - said the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Demchenko also emphasized that if on August 28 the SBGS paid attention to the departure of citizens of this age category, then on August 29 they also paid attention to the entry of the same category of citizens.

"There is movement both for exit and for entry. This did not significantly affect passenger traffic," he said.

Recall

On August 28, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine began allowing men aged 18-22 to leave Ukraine. New rules are already being applied at the border.

Demchenko reminded which men in the age category of 18-22 years still do not have the right to travel abroad