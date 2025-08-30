$41.260.00
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 19645 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car
11:04 AM • 34464 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 53577 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 171325 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 85974 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 73364 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 93428 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 271973 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 224939 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
Publications
Exclusives
There are no mass queues of men aged 18-23 at the border - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The State Border Guard Service refutes information from Russian media about mass queues of men aged 18-23 at the border. The movement of this category of citizens is recorded both for exit and entry, which does not affect passenger traffic.

There are no mass queues of men aged 18-23 at the border - SBGS

The situation at the border remains calm, despite reports in Russian media about alleged mass queues of men aged 18-23 leaving Ukraine. The movement of men in this age category is recorded both for exit and entry, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Observations at checkpoints show that there is no such mass excitement as, for example, Russian resources try to present, that this category (18-23) began to form queues, that this is a mass escape. This is not observed. But of course, this category has been present at the border since the morning of August 28.

- said the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Demchenko also emphasized that if on August 28 the SBGS paid attention to the departure of citizens of this age category, then on August 29 they also paid attention to the entry of the same category of citizens.

"There is movement both for exit and for entry. This did not significantly affect passenger traffic," he said.

Recall

On August 28, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine began allowing men aged 18-22 to leave Ukraine. New rules are already being applied at the border.

Demchenko reminded which men in the age category of 18-22 years still do not have the right to travel abroad28.08.25, 12:22 • 7609 views

Alona Utkina

Society
Fake news
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine