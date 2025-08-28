$41.320.08
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 13879 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 27280 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 34362 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 68176 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 48177 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 66015 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 168548 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 88887 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 54199 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67038 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 101234 views
Demchenko reminded which men in the age category of 18-22 years still do not have the right to travel abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Men aged 18-22 can travel abroad, except for those who hold positions in government bodies. For them, travel is allowed only on official business trips.

Demchenko reminded which men in the age category of 18-22 years still do not have the right to travel abroad

Among men aged 18 to 22 who are allowed to travel abroad, those who hold positions in state authorities or local self-government bodies remain restricted from leaving. They can only leave Ukraine for business trips. This was reminded by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

One thing I can remind you is that this does not apply to men in this age category who fall under paragraph 2.14 of the border crossing rules – these are individuals who hold positions in state authorities or local self-government bodies. For whom, as before, the possibility of leaving is provided only for a business trip.

- Demchenko reminded.

He noted that in this age category of men, "there are probably not many such people." He also reminded that for men aged 18 to 22 inclusive, a military registration document will be required to travel abroad.

Addition

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

It is stipulated that the right to unhindered crossing of the state border for 18-22 year olds will not apply to persons defined in paragraph 2-11 of the rules for crossing the state border, namely:

  • members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
    • first deputies and deputy ministers;
      • heads of central executive bodies, their first deputies and deputies;
        • head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and his deputies;
          • heads of other auxiliary bodies and services established by the President of Ukraine, and their deputies;
            • head of the SBU, his first deputy and deputies;
              • head and members of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting;
                • head and members of the Accounting Chamber;
                  • head and members of the Central Election Commission, heads and members of other state collegial bodies;
                    • Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, his first deputies and deputies, people's deputies of Ukraine, etc.

                      Alona Utkina

                      SocietyPolitics
                      State Border of Ukraine
                      National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
                      State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
                      Security Service of Ukraine
                      Ukraine