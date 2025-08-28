Demchenko reminded which men in the age category of 18-22 years still do not have the right to travel abroad
Kyiv • UNN
Men aged 18-22 can travel abroad, except for those who hold positions in government bodies. For them, travel is allowed only on official business trips.
Among men aged 18 to 22 who are allowed to travel abroad, those who hold positions in state authorities or local self-government bodies remain restricted from leaving. They can only leave Ukraine for business trips. This was reminded by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.
Details
One thing I can remind you is that this does not apply to men in this age category who fall under paragraph 2.14 of the border crossing rules – these are individuals who hold positions in state authorities or local self-government bodies. For whom, as before, the possibility of leaving is provided only for a business trip.
He noted that in this age category of men, "there are probably not many such people." He also reminded that for men aged 18 to 22 inclusive, a military registration document will be required to travel abroad.
Addition
On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.
It is stipulated that the right to unhindered crossing of the state border for 18-22 year olds will not apply to persons defined in paragraph 2-11 of the rules for crossing the state border, namely:
- members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;
- first deputies and deputy ministers;
- heads of central executive bodies, their first deputies and deputies;
- head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and his deputies;
- heads of other auxiliary bodies and services established by the President of Ukraine, and their deputies;
- head of the SBU, his first deputy and deputies;
- head and members of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting;
- head and members of the Accounting Chamber;
- head and members of the Central Election Commission, heads and members of other state collegial bodies;
- Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, his first deputies and deputies, people's deputies of Ukraine, etc.