Demchenko reminded which men in the age category of 18-22 years still do not have the right to travel abroad

Among men aged 18 to 22 who are allowed to travel abroad, those who hold positions in state authorities or local self-government bodies remain restricted from leaving. They can only leave Ukraine for business trips. This was reminded by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

One thing I can remind you is that this does not apply to men in this age category who fall under paragraph 2.14 of the border crossing rules – these are individuals who hold positions in state authorities or local self-government bodies. For whom, as before, the possibility of leaving is provided only for a business trip. - Demchenko reminded.

He noted that in this age category of men, "there are probably not many such people." He also reminded that for men aged 18 to 22 inclusive, a military registration document will be required to travel abroad.

Addition

On August 26, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad.

It is stipulated that the right to unhindered crossing of the state border for 18-22 year olds will not apply to persons defined in paragraph 2-11 of the rules for crossing the state border, namely: