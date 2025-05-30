There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Tags
Authors
An attack on border guards took place in Zakarpattia: two soldiers suffered bodily injuries

May 29, 07:29 PM

Vučić stated that he would block the supply of ammunition by Serbian companies to the combat zone in Ukraine

May 29, 08:09 PM

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

May 29, 08:30 PM

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

May 29, 09:11 PM

Trump may strike at Putin over the breakdown of negotiations on Ukraine - NBC News

12:12 AM
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM
Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM
Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 844 views

As of 06:00 on May 30, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which has "Caliber" missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

As of 06:00 on 30.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

Over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 5 ships, 2 of which continued to move towards the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 5 ships, 2 of which were moving from the Bosporus Strait.

- the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

The European Union plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea region. Information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

119 combat clashes took place at the front: the enemy used 1113 drones and carried out 4236 shellings29.05.25, 22:41 • 1988 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
