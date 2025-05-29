119 combat clashes took place at the front: the enemy used 1113 drones and carried out 4236 shellings

119 combat clashes took place at the front since the beginning of this day. The Russians involved 1113 kamikaze drones and carried out 4236 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 58 air strikes, using one missile and 113 KABs. In addition, the Russians involved 1113 kamikaze drones to hit and carried out 4236 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk, and two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions against the positions of our defenders in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks, and one more battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions seven times near the settlements of Lypove, Hryhorivka and Ridkodub. To date, three more battles remain unfinished.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat clashes have been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the directions of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Stupochky and in the Kurdyumivka area.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts near Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried 39 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Troitske and Andriivka. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 341 occupiers, 182 of them permanently. Also, 14 vehicles, 11 motorcycles, two mortars, three Shahed-type UAVs and two shelters for personnel were destroyed. In addition, a tank, two vehicles and a BM-21 multiple launch rocket system of the enemy were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 21 times near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole and Novodarivka. Our defenders successfully stopped 19 attacks, and two combat clashes are still ongoing.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction, fighting took place near Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action, without success.

In the Kurakhove direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and ten combat clashes are still ongoing.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: more than a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems were eliminated in a day