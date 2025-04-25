There are already 15 victims of the Russian drone attack in Pavlohrad

The number of victims of the Russian drone attack on Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to 15, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday, UNN writes.

As a result of the UAV attack on the city of Pavlograd, 15 people were injured. Among them are three children, aged 6, 15 and 17 years. Currently, 3 deaths are known, including a minor girl reported in the prosecutor's office.

Addition

According to the investigation, on the morning of April 25, Russian troops launched a drone attack on Pavlograd. A multi-storey building, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.



Earlier it was known about 14 victims in Pavlograd due to the Russian attack.

Russian attack on Pavlograd: already 14 injured, including three children