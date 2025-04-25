Russian attack on Pavlograd: already 14 injured, including three children

In Pavlograd, 14 people were injured as a result of a Russian attack, including three children. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, the victims are teenagers aged 15 and 17, as well as a 6-year-old boy. Five victims remain in the hospital, three of them are in serious condition.

In addition to the five-story building, infrastructure was damaged in the city. The premises of a social institution were also partially destroyed, and several cars were burned out.

The fire that occurred as a result of the impact was extinguished, Lysak writes.

Recall

The occupiers massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Several fires occurred in Pavlograd, there are dead and wounded, including children among the victims.