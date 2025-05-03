In Zelenskyy's Office, it was stated: a genuine movement towards peace should begin with a 30-day ceasefire, not a three-day "truce."

The movement towards peace should begin with a complete ceasefire for 30 days, not for a day or 3 days, said the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak on Saturday, against the background of the Russian announcement of a three-day "truce" on May 9, reports UNN.

A real movement towards peace should begin with a complete ceasefire for 30 days. Not for a day, not for 3 days, but for 30 with further extension - Yermak wrote on social networks.

Addition

Another "truce" in the Russian war with Ukraine, this time on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow is responsible for the safety of world leaders who will visit Russia for the grandiose events in memory of World War II, scheduled for next week.