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The youngest was only 10: foster father sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual offenses against seven foster daughters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

The court sentenced the 50-year-old foster father to life imprisonment for sexual offenses against seven foster daughters. The youngest victim was 10 years old.

The youngest was only 10: foster father sentenced to life imprisonment for sexual offenses against seven foster daughters
Illustrative photo

The Kolomyia City and District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk Region sentenced a 50-year-old foster father at a family-type orphanage to life imprisonment for sexual crimes against children.  UNN reports this, citing the Kolomyia City and District Court, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, and the National Police of Ukraine.

Seven girls in his care were victims of the rapist's actions. The youngest girl was only 10 years old when the first crime was committed. The abuse continued for years, and the man took advantage of the fact that the children were under his care and dependent on him.

Details

The court delivered the verdict on September 25, 2026. During the proceedings, it was established that over several years the man had committed sexual violence and lewd acts against minor and underage girls in his care at the family-type orphanage.

According to the investigation, he took advantage of his position as a foster father, his physical superiority, and the fact that the children were dependent on him in everyday, material, and psychological terms. The man systematically raped one of the girls for several years. When the crimes began, she was only 10 years old. Six other girls in his care also suffered sexual crimes.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers also discovered materials depicting sexual violence against children that the accused had stored. The man himself did not admit guilt. However, the court examined the evidence collected and found him guilty of rape, sexual violence, the sexual abuse of minors, and the unlawful handling of materials depicting sexual violence against children.

For the totality of the crimes, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.  The court also granted civil claims by the victims' representatives for compensation for moral damages. The man will remain in custody until the verdict enters into force.

What is known about the orphanage and the investigation

According to the Kherson regional police, the man organized the family-type orphanage back in 2008 in Beryslav District. Together with his wife, he raised two biological sons and children who had been deprived of parental care. Law enforcement officers found that the sexual crimes against the girls in his care continued for several years. The abuse took place both in the house where the family lived and outside it.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the family and the children evacuated from Kherson Region to Ivano-Frankivsk Region.

In April 2025, police announced the detention of the foster father. At first, investigators knew of three female victims. It later emerged that seven girls in his care had suffered from his actions. During the investigation, ten children were removed from the orphanage: five girls and five boys. Medical examinations and psychological assistance were arranged for them.

The case against an official of the Children's Services was also sent to court

Separate criminal proceedings were opened against the head of the Children's Services of the Beryslav District State Administration. Investigators believe that the official failed to ensure proper oversight of the conditions in which the children lived and were raised at the family-type orphanage. According to law enforcement, she also failed to take the necessary measures to protect the children in her care.

In addition, after the family evacuated from Kherson Region, the relevant services at their new place of residence did not receive information about the criminal proceedings against the foster father.

In July 2026, the case against the official was sent to court. She is accused of official negligence that caused grave consequences. As reported by Kavun.City, which examined the court case materials, the official is Olena Horishna, head of the Children's Services of the Beryslav District State Administration.

As part of these proceedings, the prosecutor's office filed civil claims for compensation for material damage totaling more than UAH 2.14 million. Three more plaintiffs are seeking compensation for moral damages. It should be noted that  the case against the official is being considered separately from the proceedings against the foster father.

The court must establish her guilt, while the amounts of compensation claimed currently remain demands made by the prosecution.

We remind you

In Kyiv, a man is suspected of sexually abusing his 3-year-old daughter and producing child pornography.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Evacuation
Life imprisonment
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