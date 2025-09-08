A record-breaking snake lives in the USA: a reticulated python weighs over 158 kg and is 8 meters long

In Kansas City, Missouri, lives Medusa, a reticulated python that set a Guinness World Record as the longest snake in captivity. Its length reaches 7.67 meters, and its weight is over 158 kilograms. This was reported by UNN with reference to IFLScience.

Details

Medusa is 21 years old and takes care of "The Edge Of Hell haunted house by Full Moon Productions. For a festive photo, 15 people carried the snake due to its enormous size. The pattern of its body is formed by massive diamond and zigzag shapes, characteristic of reticulated pythons.

Reticulated pythons are one of the longest-living snake species: in the wild, they live up to 22 years, and in captivity, up to 30. Medusa is the last official record-holding snake, although in 2018, an 8-meter reticulated python was recorded in Penang, Malaysia, which died three days after its discovery.

In addition to their record-breaking size, reticulated pythons are capable of asexual reproduction (parthenogenesis). An 11-year-old snake named Thelma laid six fertilized eggs without the involvement of a male, which was confirmed by genetic studies.

