Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 23740 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 36837 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 55220 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 69350 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 101220 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 84605 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52928 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57143 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 79919 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
A record-breaking snake lives in the USA: a reticulated python weighs over 158 kg and is 8 meters long

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Medusa, a reticulated python from Kansas City, set a Guinness World Record as the longest snake in captivity. Its length reaches 7.67 meters, and its weight is over 158 kilograms.

A record-breaking snake lives in the USA: a reticulated python weighs over 158 kg and is 8 meters long

In Kansas City, Missouri, lives Medusa, a reticulated python that set a Guinness World Record as the longest snake in captivity. Its length reaches 7.67 meters, and its weight is over 158 kilograms. This was reported by UNN with reference to IFLScience.

Details

Medusa is 21 years old and takes care of "The Edge Of Hell haunted house by Full Moon Productions. For a festive photo, 15 people carried the snake due to its enormous size. The pattern of its body is formed by massive diamond and zigzag shapes, characteristic of reticulated pythons.

Reticulated pythons are one of the longest-living snake species: in the wild, they live up to 22 years, and in captivity, up to 30. Medusa is the last official record-holding snake, although in 2018, an 8-meter reticulated python was recorded in Penang, Malaysia, which died three days after its discovery.

In addition to their record-breaking size, reticulated pythons are capable of asexual reproduction (parthenogenesis). An 11-year-old snake named Thelma laid six fertilized eggs without the involvement of a male, which was confirmed by genetic studies.

California confirms possible return of medieval plague: resident tests positive after flea bite21.08.25, 16:13 • 3807 views

Veronika Marchenko

