The world's first hydrogen-powered tank is being developed in South Korea: how it will work
Hyundai Rotem is working on a hydrogen-fueled tank for the military. The new tank will have stealth capabilities, autonomous driving, and a 130-mm cannon, and its production is scheduled for after 2040.
South Korean defense technology company Hyundai Rotem Co. is working on the world's first hydrogen-fueled tank for the military, Yonhap reports, citing industry sources, UNN reports.
Details
According to the sources, in cooperation with the Defense Development Agency and other defense technology research institutes, Hyundai Rotem is developing a next-generation tank model as part of plans to modernize the K2 main battle tank.
This new tank, which is scheduled for production after 2040, will be equipped with hydrogen fuel cells that will replace the K2 tank's diesel engine.
This will be the first time a hydrogen-powered tank has been developed.
The tank's hydrogen fuel cells will generate enough power to overcome steep slopes and difficult terrain.
In addition, it will have stealth capabilities, autonomous driving and unmanned control, as well as a 130 mm smoothbore gun.
"The next-generation tank will have a more powerful preemptive strike capability with an artificial intelligence-based fire control system," said a Hyundai Rotem spokesperson.
The company plans to first develop a hybrid model that uses diesel fuel and electricity, and then create a full-fledged hydrogen-fueled tank.
