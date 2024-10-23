Musk tested the first Starlink on a Qatar Airways plane
Qatar Airways operated the first flight with free Starlink WiFi, reaching speeds of 215 Mbps. Musk took part in a video call with the CEO of Qatar Airways at an altitude of 38,000 feet, demonstrating the capabilities of the new system.
On Tuesday, October 22, Qatar Airways made its first flight using SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Starlink. During the test flight, the billionaire made a video call with the CEO of Qatar, who was on board the plane. UNN reports this with reference to Business Insider.
Qatar Airways has launched its first flight using Starlink Internet. Flight QR1, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, departed Doha for London Heathrow at around 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
Business Insider went on board and found that the Internet download speeds reach 215 megabits per second, which is faster than many home Internet connections.
Starlink WiFi is also free for passengers in all cabins, while the airline's regular WiFi costs $10 for the entire flight - at a speed of about 5 Mbps.
Thanks to the higher speed, passengers can make video calls, watch streaming videos, and play online games. It is noted that for business travelers, Starlink will be a great helper, as regular WiFi on an airplane usually has low speed and connection problems.
Qatar plans to introduce Starlink on 12 Boeing 777-300 aircraft by the end of 2024, and next year on all its 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft.
During the previous test flight, Musk participated in a video call with Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Mir. From an altitude of 38,000 feet, Al-Mir showed Musk the cabin of the aircraft, as well as the view from the flight deck, while the SpaceX CEO was at home in the United States.
"This is very cool. I'm right now at home on Starlink," Musk said during the conversation.
Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Tourism, said that the connection on the plane is better than the Internet on the ground.
"It's only going to get better," Musk replied. "We're constantly improving: we're launching new satellites and continuing to improve the software.
"So over time, I think you'll see it getting better and better," he added.
"By providing Starlink with reliable and uninterrupted internet on board, we are connecting people to what they love most, even at 35,000 feet, making every journey with us an unforgettable experience," Al Mir said in a press release.
Qatar, recognized as the world's best airline by Skytrax, has become the second carrier after Hawaiian Airlines to launch Starlink. United Airlines and Air France are among the other airlines that have announced plans to install Starlink.
