Starlink satellite Internet is now available in Zimbabwe

On September 7, Starlink satellite Internet from the American company SpaceX became available in the African country of Zimbabwe. This is reported by Starlink in X, UNN reports.

Starlink's low-latency high-speed internet is now available in Zimbabwe - , the company said in a statement.

Recall

Earlier, the Brazilian Supreme Court blocked Elon Musk's Starlink accounts. However, Musk accused Judge Moraes of censorship and called him "a criminal masquerading as a judge.

Supreme Court of Brazil finally upheld the blocking of Elon Musk's social network X in the country