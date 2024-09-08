Starlink satellite Internet is now available in Zimbabwe
Kyiv • UNN
SpaceX is expanding its Starlink coverage in Africa. On September 7, high-speed, low-latency Internet became available in Zimbabwe, the company announced on social media.
On September 7, Starlink satellite Internet from the American company SpaceX became available in the African country of Zimbabwe. This is reported by Starlink in X, UNN reports.
Starlink's low-latency high-speed internet is now available in Zimbabwe
Recall
Earlier, the Brazilian Supreme Court blocked Elon Musk's Starlink accounts. However, Musk accused Judge Moraes of censorship and called him "a criminal masquerading as a judge.
Supreme Court of Brazil finally upheld the blocking of Elon Musk's social network X in the country03.09.24, 17:12 • 14616 views