The world's first fully autonomous artificial intelligence agent Manus was presented in China

Chinese developers introduced the autonomous AI agent Manus, capable of independently performing complex tasks without human oversight. The system can manage multiple sub-agents and operate asynchronously, carrying out tasks such as housing search or personnel selection.
A group of Chinese software engineers has developed the "world's first" fully autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agent named Manus.
Unlike chatbots such as ChatGPT or Google's Gemini, or Grok, which require human involvement to perform tasks, Manus is capable of making decisions and executing complex tasks independently without any intervention.
For example, if a person asks: "Find me an apartment," Manus can conduct research, assess numerous factors (crime rate, weather, market trends), and provide personalized recommendations.
Instead of using just one AI model, Manus acts as an executor, managing several specialized sub-agents. This allows it to seamlessly handle complex, multi-step workflows.
Moreover, the AI agent can work asynchronously, meaning it performs tasks in the background and notifies users only when results are ready, without constant human oversight.
This is a significant step in the development of AI technologies, as most current systems require continuous interaction with humans to perform even simple tasks. Manus, on the other hand, can independently initiate and execute processes, opening up new opportunities and challenges regarding job displacement and accountability.
Interestingly, Manus appeared just a year after the launch of DeepSeek in 2023. This particular AI is widely regarded, as Forbes explains, as the "Sputnik moment" of Chinese AI. According to experts, this breakthrough calls into question the existing narrative of U.S. leadership in AI development, showcasing China's capabilities in creating autonomous AI agents.
Manus is not just an intellectual achievement for the team; it could have critically important applications in the real world, including recruitment. In this role, Manus can autonomously analyze resumes, cross-reference labor market trends, and make optimal hiring choices, complementing them with detailed analysis and reports.
Another interesting application could be software development, where agents like Manus can quickly create a professional website from scratch. The agent can also gather necessary information from social media, host the website online, and independently resolve hosting technical issues.
