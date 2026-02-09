The world has entered a period of destructive politics, where not cautious reforms and policy adjustments prevail, but the massive destruction of the existing order. This is stated in the report of the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

The world has entered a period of destructive politics. The agenda is not cautious reforms and policy adjustments, but massive destruction. Most prominent among those who promise to free their country from the constraints of the existing order and rebuild a stronger and more prosperous nation is the current US administration. As a result, more than 80 years after its construction began, the international order established by the US after 1945 is now collapsing. - the report says.

The report notes that in many Western societies, political forces that prefer destruction over reform are gaining momentum.

Driven by resentment and regret over the liberal course their societies have taken, they seek to dismantle structures they believe hinder the creation of stronger and more prosperous states. Their destructive agendas are based on widespread disillusionment with the performance of democratic institutions and a general loss of faith in meaningful reforms and policy adjustments. - the report emphasizes.

It is also noted that in all G7 countries, only a small proportion of respondents believe that their government's policies will improve the lives of future generations.

In addition, it is noted that the US administration's rejection of key elements of the existing international order affects various regions of the world and disrupts various policy areas.

At a time when Russia seems to be regaining the tactical initiative on some sections of the front with Ukraine and intensifying its hybrid military campaign across Europe, Washington's gradual retreat, shaky support for Ukraine, and threatening rhetoric regarding Greenland reinforce the sense of insecurity in Europe. The US approach to European security is now perceived as unstable, oscillating between assurances, conditionalities, and coercion. - the report adds.

The European Union is preparing for a week of intensive diplomatic meetings, including a meeting of defense ministers, an economic summit, and the Munich Security Conference. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the Munich Conference.