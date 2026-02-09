$43.050.09
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
06:49 PM • 2178 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
06:25 PM • 4250 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 10398 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13530 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 24824 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 40762 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 41472 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 56723 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 54176 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 25628 views
Lavrov sees no "bright future" for economic ties with US - ReutersFebruary 9, 10:16 AM • 11713 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 22260 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideoFebruary 9, 01:13 PM • 23403 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 13779 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 13852 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 22335 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 62676 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 84142 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 100504 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion05:00 PM • 4156 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 5258 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 6322 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 36309 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 39434 views
The world is entering a period of destructive politics, not reforms, report says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

According to the Munich Security Conference report, the world has entered a period of politics of destroying the existing order. This is due to the fact that political forces that prefer destruction are gaining momentum in many Western societies.

The world is entering a period of destructive politics, not reforms, report says

The world has entered a period of destructive politics, where not cautious reforms and policy adjustments prevail, but the massive destruction of the existing order. This is stated in the report of the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

The world has entered a period of destructive politics. The agenda is not cautious reforms and policy adjustments, but massive destruction. Most prominent among those who promise to free their country from the constraints of the existing order and rebuild a stronger and more prosperous nation is the current US administration. As a result, more than 80 years after its construction began, the international order established by the US after 1945 is now collapsing.

- the report says.

The report notes that in many Western societies, political forces that prefer destruction over reform are gaining momentum.

Driven by resentment and regret over the liberal course their societies have taken, they seek to dismantle structures they believe hinder the creation of stronger and more prosperous states. Their destructive agendas are based on widespread disillusionment with the performance of democratic institutions and a general loss of faith in meaningful reforms and policy adjustments.

- the report emphasizes.

Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready09.02.26, 20:49 • 2186 views

It is also noted that in all G7 countries, only a small proportion of respondents believe that their government's policies will improve the lives of future generations.

In addition, it is noted that the US administration's rejection of key elements of the existing international order affects various regions of the world and disrupts various policy areas.

At a time when Russia seems to be regaining the tactical initiative on some sections of the front with Ukraine and intensifying its hybrid military campaign across Europe, Washington's gradual retreat, shaky support for Ukraine, and threatening rhetoric regarding Greenland reinforce the sense of insecurity in Europe. The US approach to European security is now perceived as unstable, oscillating between assurances, conditionalities, and coercion.

- the report adds.

Recall

The European Union is preparing for a week of intensive diplomatic meetings, including a meeting of defense ministers, an economic summit, and the Munich Security Conference. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the Munich Conference.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

