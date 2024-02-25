$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 43968 views

01:12 PM • 173574 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 101850 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 350175 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 284830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 241386 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253999 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160136 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372700 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 237874 views

The winners of the Screen Actors Guild of America Awards have been announced in the United States: Nolan's Oppenheimer received the highest award

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21363 views

Cillian Murphy won the SAG Award for Best Actor in the movie Oppenheimer.

The winners of the Screen Actors Guild of America Awards have been announced in the United States: Nolan's Oppenheimer received the highest award

The historical epic "Oppenheimer" received awards at the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards: three statuettes went to the actors of Christopher Nolan's film. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAG Awards.

Details

The movie about the race to create the first atomic bomb won the highest award for best actor, which was presented by members of the actors' union SAG-AFTRA at a ceremony on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Cillian Murphy, who played the scientist Robert Oppenheimer, won Best Actor, and his co-star Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor.

List of winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024:

The cast of the drama series "The Heirs"

The cast in feature films - "Oppenheimer"

The cast of the comedy series "The Bear"

Male lead - Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr

Actor in a drama series - Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Actor in a mini-series - Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Actor in a comedy series - Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Actress - Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Supporting Actress - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Leftovers

Actress in a drama series - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Actress in a mini-series - Ali Wong, "Beef"

Actress in a comedy series - Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Recall

UNN reported on the announcement of the nominees for the 2024 Oscars, among which Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Creatures with 11. The Oscar ceremony will take place on March 10.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Yorgos Lanthimos
Robert Oppenheimer
Elizabeth Debicki
United States
Los Angeles
