The winners of the Screen Actors Guild of America Awards have been announced in the United States: Nolan's Oppenheimer received the highest award

The historical epic "Oppenheimer" received awards at the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards: three statuettes went to the actors of Christopher Nolan's film. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAG Awards.

The movie about the race to create the first atomic bomb won the highest award for best actor, which was presented by members of the actors' union SAG-AFTRA at a ceremony on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Cillian Murphy, who played the scientist Robert Oppenheimer, won Best Actor, and his co-star Robert Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor.

List of winners of the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024:

The cast of the drama series "The Heirs"

The cast in feature films - "Oppenheimer"

The cast of the comedy series "The Bear"

Male lead - Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr

Actor in a drama series - Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Actor in a mini-series - Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Actor in a comedy series - Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Actress - Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Supporting Actress - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Leftovers

Actress in a drama series - Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Actress in a mini-series - Ali Wong, "Beef"

Actress in a comedy series - Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

UNN reported on the announcement of the nominees for the 2024 Oscars, among which Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Creatures with 11. The Oscar ceremony will take place on March 10.