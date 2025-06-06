The White House is Pressuring the Senate to Ease Sanctions Against Russia - WSJ

The administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to persuade Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to significantly weaken his bill on sanctions against Russia amid the White House's intention to establish relations with the aggressor state, UNN writes with reference to the Wall Street Journal.

Details

It is noted that the key provision of the bill, which is supported by more than 80 senators, provides for the imposition of sanctions against senior officials and strategic sectors, as well as fines for countries doing business with Moscow.

WSJ writes that the White House contacted Graham's office, offering to add exceptions to the document that would allow Trump to choose for himself against whom and what to impose sanctions.

It is noted that any administration demands changes in "high-profile" bills, but these proposals may make Graham's bill "faceless".

Addendum

Trump is outraged by Ukraine's decision to strike Russian military airfields of strategic aviation. In the White House, this attack caused anger and triggered a new wave of discussions about the feasibility of further support for Kyiv.

Trump said that he is saddened by what is happening between Russia and Ukraine.