The White House is Pressuring the Senate to Ease Sanctions Against Russia - WSJ

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

The White House is Pressuring the Senate to Ease Sanctions Against Russia - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 910 views

The Trump administration is trying to persuade Senator Graham to ease sanctions against Russia. The White House is proposing that Trump himself choose who to impose sanctions against.

The White House is Pressuring the Senate to Ease Sanctions Against Russia - WSJ

The administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to persuade Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to significantly weaken his bill on sanctions against Russia amid the White House's intention to establish relations with the aggressor state, UNN writes with reference to the Wall Street Journal.

Details

It is noted that the key provision of the bill, which is supported by more than 80 senators, provides for the imposition of sanctions against senior officials and strategic sectors, as well as fines for countries doing business with Moscow.

WSJ writes that the White House contacted Graham's office, offering to add exceptions to the document that would allow Trump to choose for himself against whom and what to impose sanctions.

It is noted that any administration demands changes in "high-profile" bills, but these proposals may make Graham's bill "faceless".

Addendum

Trump is outraged by Ukraine's decision to strike Russian military airfields of strategic aviation. In the White House, this attack caused anger and triggered a new wave of discussions about the feasibility of further support for Kyiv.

Trump said that he is saddened by what is happening between Russia and Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
United States
