The White House is conducting an assessment of potential costs in the event of the purchase of Greenland - The Washington Post

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The White House is conducting an assessment of potential costs in the event of the purchase of Greenland - The Washington Post

Kyiv • UNN

The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost of establishing control over Greenland, including the cost of public services and income from resources. A more favorable deal for Greenland than from Denmark is being considered.

The White House is conducting an assessment of potential costs in the event of the purchase of Greenland - The Washington Post

The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost to the federal government of taking control of Greenland as a territory. This is already a concrete attempt to make President Donald Trump's desire to acquire the Danish island a targeted policy, reports The Washington Post with reference to three informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the international outrage caused by Trump's demands, as well as condemnation from Denmark, White House officials have taken important steps in recent weeks to determine the financial implications of Greenland joining the United States.

This includes the cost of providing public services to its 58,000 residents, sources said. At the White House Office of Management and Budget, officials have been trying to understand the potential cost of maintaining Greenland if it were acquired.

They are also trying to assess how much revenue the US Treasury could derive from Greenland's natural resources. One option being considered is to offer the Greenland government a better deal than the Danes, who currently subsidize services on the island to the tune of about $600 million a year.

This is much higher. The point is, we'll pay you more than Denmark

- said one official familiar with the White House's intentions.

Denmark and the USA will hold the first negotiations after Trump's victory: the FT newspaper found out the details01.04.25, 12:13 • 6801 view

Trump has repeatedly stated that the US will acquire Greenland. Internal planning shows that the ambitions of the US presidential administration to acquire Greenland go beyond his musings and are beginning to be reflected in government policy.

A senior White House official said the administration is currently analyzing the likely cost of acquiring Greenland, including the cost factor of providing public services to its citizens.

There is a discussion about what the costs and benefits would be for the United States of America if we acquire Greenland

- said the official.

The official added that the cost analysis is based on "whether the Greenlanders will vote and whether they will support it."

If we acquire it, how much will it cost us to take care of these people under our Arctic umbrella?

- he said.

The Trump administration is partly hoping to convince the US public that the federal government will recoup costs in Greenland through mineral royalties and taxes paid on commercial activity. However, the exact potential economic return from Greenland's mineral resources is far from clear.

Mining can be unpredictable and the harsh weather conditions of the territory exacerbate the difficulties. The Greenland government has also rejected some past mining projects.

Addition

The new Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has declared the island's desire for independence. At the same time, he stressed the need to strengthen partnerships with Denmark on this path.

