The White House is conducting an assessment of potential costs in the event of the purchase of Greenland - The Washington Post
Kyiv • UNN
The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost of establishing control over Greenland, including the cost of public services and income from resources. A more favorable deal for Greenland than from Denmark is being considered.
The White House is preparing an assessment of the cost to the federal government of taking control of Greenland as a territory. This is already a concrete attempt to make President Donald Trump's desire to acquire the Danish island a targeted policy, reports The Washington Post with reference to three informed sources, writes UNN.
Details
Despite the international outrage caused by Trump's demands, as well as condemnation from Denmark, White House officials have taken important steps in recent weeks to determine the financial implications of Greenland joining the United States.
This includes the cost of providing public services to its 58,000 residents, sources said. At the White House Office of Management and Budget, officials have been trying to understand the potential cost of maintaining Greenland if it were acquired.
They are also trying to assess how much revenue the US Treasury could derive from Greenland's natural resources. One option being considered is to offer the Greenland government a better deal than the Danes, who currently subsidize services on the island to the tune of about $600 million a year.
This is much higher. The point is, we'll pay you more than Denmark
Trump has repeatedly stated that the US will acquire Greenland. Internal planning shows that the ambitions of the US presidential administration to acquire Greenland go beyond his musings and are beginning to be reflected in government policy.
A senior White House official said the administration is currently analyzing the likely cost of acquiring Greenland, including the cost factor of providing public services to its citizens.
There is a discussion about what the costs and benefits would be for the United States of America if we acquire Greenland
The official added that the cost analysis is based on "whether the Greenlanders will vote and whether they will support it."
If we acquire it, how much will it cost us to take care of these people under our Arctic umbrella?
The Trump administration is partly hoping to convince the US public that the federal government will recoup costs in Greenland through mineral royalties and taxes paid on commercial activity. However, the exact potential economic return from Greenland's mineral resources is far from clear.
Mining can be unpredictable and the harsh weather conditions of the territory exacerbate the difficulties. The Greenland government has also rejected some past mining projects.
Addition
The new Prime Minister of Greenland, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has declared the island's desire for independence. At the same time, he stressed the need to strengthen partnerships with Denmark on this path.