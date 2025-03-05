White House: discussions are underway regarding the date, location, and team for negotiations that will lead to the end of the war
Kyiv • UNN
White House advisor Mike Waltz reported on discussions about the date, location, and team for peace negotiations. Trump may restore military aid to Ukraine on the condition of sincere intentions from both sides to negotiate.
Officials are discussing the date, location, and team for negotiations that will lead to the end of the war, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Wednesday, according to UNN citing Reuters.
Details
On Monday, Trump halted military aid to Ukraine. On Tuesday evening, Trump stated that he received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing readiness to sit down for negotiations.
Waltz said the letter was a "good, positive first step." According to him, as reported by Reuters, "officials are discussing the date, location, and team for negotiations that will lead to the end of the war."
"We are already talking about confidence-building measures that we will then take regarding the Russians and verify that side," he said in an interview on the program "Fox & Friends."
Waltz did not specify what the confidence-building measures would be.
Trump stated on Tuesday evening that Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals agreement with the U.S., which, according to the publication, "Washington says is crucial for ensuring continued U.S. support for Ukraine's defense."
"I think if we can solidify these negotiations and move towards these negotiations, and put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will carefully consider the possibility of lifting this pause," Waltz said.
"We need to know that both sides are sincerely negotiating for a partial, then permanent peace," he noted.