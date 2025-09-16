$41.230.05
The West can stop Russian drones by helping Ukraine - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

There are no other options but to help Ukraine destroy Russian capabilities, he said.

The West can stop Russian drones by helping Ukraine - Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that in order for Russian drones not to fly over NATO countries, their production facilities must be destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kovalenko's Telegram.

Details

In order for Russian drones not to fly over European NATO countries, their production facilities, warehouses, and launch points must be destroyed. If the West says it will not fight Russia, then these drones will fly. There is also an option to help Ukraine destroy Russian capabilities.

- he wrote, adding that there are no other options yet.

Recall

On the night of September 10, 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them were found.

In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Zelensky offered Poland assistance and training in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds." Later, information appeared that Polish drone specialists would conduct planned training and exchange of experience with Ukraine on Polish territory.

UNN also wrote that European leaders are concerned about a possible new Russian offensive in Ukraine. They met with Zelensky to discuss security guarantees and the situation around Pokrovsk.

Alona Utkina

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Lithuania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland