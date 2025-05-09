The weekend in Ukraine will be rainy and cool, the temperature will be up to +17 - Didenko

The weather in Ukraine this weekend will be rainy and cool. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

On May 10 and 11, dry weather will prevail in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, and there will also be no significant precipitation in southern Ukraine.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, it will be coldest in the western regions, only +7…+12 degrees during the day and with rain. In the rest of Ukraine on May 10, +11…+15, in the south +14…+17 degrees – Didenko said.

On Sunday, cold weather is expected in almost the entire territory of Ukraine with a daytime air temperature of +9…+14 degrees. In the south, the air temperature will range from +13 to +17 degrees. There is also a possibility of frost on the ground at night, when it clears up.

In Kyiv on Saturday, May 10, sometimes light rain, sometimes clearing. Maximum +13 degrees. On Sunday, May 11, it will rain almost all day. Maximum +11 degrees – wrote the weather forecaster.

Let us remind you

Natalia Didenko reported that on May 9, a cyclone will cover the southern part of Ukraine, which will bring heavy rains in the center, in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, and wet snow will fall in the Carpathians. The air temperature today will range from +10 to +21 degrees.

Also UNN reported that snow fell in the mountains of Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, the air temperature is minus 7°С.