War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 25726 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 31967 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 29683 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 41260 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 66746 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 97961 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 149224 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 111301 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 111863 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 188673 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
The weekend in Ukraine will be rainy and cool, the temperature will be up to +17 - Didenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

According to weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, on May 10-11, rainy and cool weather is expected throughout Ukraine, except for Luhansk, Donetsk and the south. Air temperature will range from +7 to +17 degrees.

The weekend in Ukraine will be rainy and cool, the temperature will be up to +17 - Didenko

The weather in Ukraine this weekend will be rainy and cool. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

On May 10 and 11, dry weather will prevail in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, and there will also be no significant precipitation in southern Ukraine.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, it will be coldest in the western regions, only +7…+12 degrees during the day and with rain. In the rest of Ukraine on May 10, +11…+15, in the south +14…+17 degrees

– Didenko said.

On Sunday, cold weather is expected in almost the entire territory of Ukraine with a daytime air temperature of +9…+14 degrees. In the south, the air temperature will range from +13 to +17 degrees. There is also a possibility of frost on the ground at night, when it clears up.

In Kyiv on Saturday, May 10, sometimes light rain, sometimes clearing. Maximum +13 degrees. On Sunday, May 11, it will rain almost all day. Maximum +11 degrees

– wrote the weather forecaster.

Let us remind you

Natalia Didenko reported that on May 9, a cyclone will cover the southern part of Ukraine, which will bring heavy rains in the center, in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, and wet snow will fall in the Carpathians. The air temperature today will range from +10 to +21 degrees.

Also UNN reported that snow fell in the mountains of Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, the air temperature is minus 7°С.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kyiv
