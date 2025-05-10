The war camp is in Moscow, the peace camp is in Kyiv - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that today the camp of war is Moscow. Instead, Kyiv is the camp of peace. Macron stated this during a briefing that took place in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

Today we see that the camp of war is in Moscow. Here is the camp of peace - Macron emphasized.

What is at stake in Ukraine today is not only our common principles of collective security, but also our future and the protection of these principles. Those principles that form the international order - Macron noted.

He also called to mobilize the entire camp of peace. This is the main goal of the initiatives put forward by Europe.

We need to mobilize the entire camp of peace, this is at the heart of our initiatives that we have been working on in recent months - the French leader emphasized.

Addition

Representatives of the USA, Ukraine and Europe have formed a list of conditions for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire. US President's Special Representative Stephen Whitcoff is to hand it over to Putin.