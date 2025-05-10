The war camp is in Moscow, the peace camp is in Kyiv - Macron

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump
10:49 AM • 4806 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 15480 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 32894 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 57611 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 47541 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 64734 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 70944 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63029 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65670 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 70511 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.4m/s
43%
749mm
Popular news

Weather on May 10: rain, thunderstorms, sleet and frost

May 10, 04:00 AM • 3568 views

Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

May 10, 04:21 AM • 6768 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 14358 views

SBU special agent Loif was dismissed from his post after an investigation by journalists

May 10, 06:33 AM • 9236 views

After a month of living together, the guy stole 300,000 hryvnias from the girl and took a taxi to Odesa

07:44 AM • 4380 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 14416 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 126898 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 140374 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 123731 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 185213 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

11:35 AM • 1772 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 57611 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 41346 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 48498 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 57183 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

The war camp is in Moscow, the peace camp is in Kyiv - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the war camp is in Moscow, while in Kyiv there is a peace camp. He emphasized the importance of mobilizing the peace camp to protect European security.

The war camp is in Moscow, the peace camp is in Kyiv - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that today the camp of war is Moscow. Instead, Kyiv is the camp of peace. Macron stated this during a briefing that took place in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

Today we see that the camp of war is in Moscow. Here is the camp of peace

- Macron emphasized.

Macron emphasized that today the principles of European collective security and the future protection of these principles are at stake.

What is at stake in Ukraine today is not only our common principles of collective security, but also our future and the protection of these principles. Those principles that form the international order

- Macron noted.

He also called to mobilize the entire camp of peace. This is the main goal of the initiatives put forward by Europe.

We need to mobilize the entire camp of peace, this is at the heart of our initiatives that we have been working on in recent months

- the French leader emphasized.

Addition

Representatives of the USA, Ukraine and Europe have formed a list of conditions for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire. US President's Special Representative Stephen Whitcoff is to hand it over to Putin.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
France
Europe
United States
Kyiv
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,693.10
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,407.77