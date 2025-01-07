ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 28, 02:48 PM • 131787 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 130673 views
05:55 PM • 43653 views
06:08 PM • 100724 views
06:35 PM • 102957 views
The volume of loans issued under the eHouse program increased by 65% in 2024

The volume of loans issued under the eHouse program increased by 65% in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23721 views

In 2024, 8.5 thousand Ukrainian families received loans under the eHouse program worth UAH 14.6 billion. Military personnel and law enforcement officers received the most loans - 49% of the total.

In 2024, more than 8.5 thousand Ukrainian families took advantage of the eOselya program, and the total amount of loans issued exceeded UAH 14.6 billion.

Writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

 Details

The number of loans disbursed increased by 45% and the amount by 65% compared to 2023. The eOselya program, which is part of the government's Made in Ukraine initiative, helps improve citizens' living conditions and contributes to economic recovery, in particular through the development of the construction industry and the production of building materials.

According to First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, 14,840 families have already received preferential loans worth more than UAH 24 billion since the program's inception.

Categories of borrowers in 2024: 

  • Military personnel and law enforcement officers - 49% (4,165 people);
  • Ukrainians without their own housing - 27% (2,310 people);
  • Doctors - 8% (653 people);
  • Teachers - 7% (619 people);
  • Veterans - 4% (301 people);
  • IDPs - 3% (268 people);
  • Scientists - 2% (199 people)

Most of the program's borrowers are aged 26-35 (43.5%), followed by 36-45 (34.1%).

Among the borrowers, 65% are men and 35% are women.

The average age of the program's clients is 35 years old.

Purchased housing in 2024: 

  • The average cost of real estate is UAH 2.4 million;
  • The average housing area is 56.5 square meters;
  • 67% of purchases are secondary housing;
  • 24% - ready-made housing from the developer;
  • 9% - real estate under construction (compared to 1.8% in 2023)

Popular regions:

  • Kyiv region - 2,338 loans;
  • Kyiv city - 1,869 loans;
  • Lviv region - 559 loans;
  • Odesa region - 442 loans;
  • Ivano-Frankivsk region - 378 loans

In order to support the program, the government has recapitalized Ukrfinzhytlo by UAH 20 billion, which will allow it to raise additional funds to issue new loans through partner banks.

The eHouse program has been in place since October 2022. It is being implemented by the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and Ukrfinzhytlo with the support of partner banks.

Real estate market in Ukraine: 14% more transactions, but only 70% of pre-war level23.12.24, 12:15 • 13591 view

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyEconomy
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

