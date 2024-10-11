The Voice party was left without state funding: Supreme Court confirms legality of NACP's actions
Kyiv • UNN
The Administrative Court of Cassation upheld the NACP's decision to terminate state funding of the Golos party. The reason was inaccurate information in the reports amounting to almost UAH 5 million for 2020.
The Administrative Court of Cassation has issued a ruling confirming the legitimacy of the NAPC's decision to terminate state funding for the Voice political party. UNN reports this with reference to the NAPC.
Today, the Administrative Court of Cassation issued a ruling in case No. 855/3/24, confirming the legitimacy of the NACP's decision to terminate state funding for the political party "Holos". The ruling is final and not subject to appeal. This means that the political party will no longer receive state funding in this convocation
In June 2024, the NACP terminated funding to the political party "Voice" due to inaccurate information in the reports for almost UAH 5 million. In particular, a number of significant violations were found in the reports of the political party "Voice" on property, income and financial liabilities (hereinafter - the report) for the III - IV quarters of 2020.
In two quarterly reports for 2020, the political party "Voice" included inaccurate information in the report totaling UAH 4 million 726 thousand 500. This is the basis for termination of state funding of the party's statutory activities.
It is reported that according to the Law "On Political Parties", a repeated violation, which consists in submitting a report to the NACP containing inaccurate information about the expenses of a political party in excess of 20 minimum wages (as of January 01, 2020 - UAH 94,460), is the basis for a decision to terminate the state funding of the party (Order No. 167/24 of June 25, 2024).
By the end of this year, the political party should have received more than UAH 57 million (for two quarters).
Addendum
In January 2024, the NACP claimed that state funding of the Golos party was restored by the NACP after the violations found had been eliminated.