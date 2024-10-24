The victory plan was presented by the heads of regions, communities and mayors. Shmyhal gave details
At the meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, the Victory Plan was discussed with the heads of regions and communities. Shmyhal emphasized the importance of Ukrainian unity and thanked the local leaders for their initiatives.
At today's meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, the Victory Plan was discussed with the heads of regions, communities and mayors. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.
"The main points of the plan are addressed to our partners, but as the President emphasized, it is the unity of Ukrainians that is the key to future success. Ukraine's victory in this difficult war depends on the synergy of efforts of millions of our citizens, on the synergy of efforts of all of us," said Shmyhal.
He thanked the heads of communities, cities, and regions for understanding the importance of our unity.
"Thank you for the initiatives announced. The government is ready to support them at all levels and help us to overcome this common path to victory," Shmyhal summarized.
