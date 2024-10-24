Zelenskyy on Victory and Strengthening Plans: Together we will answer all the challenges of this year and next year
The President has instructed the members of the Security Council to develop an internal plan to strengthen Ukraine. The plan should provide answers to the challenges and include strengthening the front, rear, economy, and social protection.
The Internal Strengthening Plan, together with the Victory Plan, will provide Ukraine with the right answers to all the challenges of this year and next year. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.
Zelenskiy reminded that today he held a meeting of the Stavka.
"As always, there were many different issues at the meeting. I want to focus now on a special assignment to the members of the Council and our other officials," Zelensky said.
The President noted that Ukraine now needs to fill in the internal Strengthening Plan.
"This is the Plan that, together with the Victory Plan, will provide Ukraine with the right answers to all the challenges of this year and next year. The Victory Plan is aimed at partners. It is aimed at their determination of Ukraine's place in the security architecture, whether they are ready for Ukraine to win, whether the partners want to see the post-war security system as truly reliable," Zelenskyy said.
He emphasized that the Victory Plan, if implemented by the partners, would provide all the answers.
"And of course, there is an internal part of the work. Positions at the front and in the rear. What needs to be strengthened. The issue of justice in Ukraine, which is extremely acute. Our economy, our jobs, our development of critical industries for Ukraine. Protection against Russian disinformation. Social protection of people. Many areas require clear answers as to what steps we are taking and who is responsible for implementing specific steps," Zelenskyy said.
He said that this internal Strengthening Plan would also guarantee Ukraine's unity.
"When you work for the state, you feel that you are with the state, with millions of people like you who want Ukraine to win. And that's how it should be," Zelensky said.
On October 16 , President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled the Victory Plan , consisting of 5 points and 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security