The Verkhovna Rada took a step towards reserving "problematic" employees of the defense industry

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law that gives critical enterprises the right to book people with improperly processed accounting documents for 45 days. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

The Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law that gives critical enterprises the right to book people with improperly processed accounting documents for 45 days - Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

The MP noted that conscripted employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations in the defense-industrial complex, who do not have a military registration document or it is improperly processed, or/and are not on military registration, or/and have not updated their personal data, are subject to booking.

"The deadline for submitting amendments for preparation for the second reading has also been shortened," Honcharenko added.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes to the Booking Procedure for conscripts at the submission of the Ministry of Economy. This provides for expanding opportunities to preserve the human resources potential of those enterprises that are still operating in combat zones.