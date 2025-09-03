$41.360.01
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
07:25 AM • 7602 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 13876 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
06:16 AM • 20719 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 21588 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 77184 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 104069 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 144388 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
September 2, 08:46 AM • 151726 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 80762 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
The Verkhovna Rada took a step towards reserving "problematic" employees of the defense industry

Kyiv • UNN

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that allows critical enterprises to reserve employees with improperly processed documents for 45 days. This applies to conscripts in the defense-industrial complex.

The Verkhovna Rada took a step towards reserving "problematic" employees of the defense industry

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law that gives critical enterprises the right to book people with improperly processed accounting documents for 45 days. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko. 

Details

The Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law that gives critical enterprises the right to book people with improperly processed accounting documents for 45 days

- Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

The MP noted that conscripted employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations in the defense-industrial complex, who do not have a military registration document or it is improperly processed, or/and are not on military registration, or/and have not updated their personal data, are subject to booking.

"The deadline for submitting amendments for preparation for the second reading has also been shortened," Honcharenko added. 

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes to the Booking Procedure for conscripts at the submission of the Ministry of Economy. This provides for expanding opportunities to preserve the human resources potential of those enterprises that are still operating in combat zones.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Verkhovna Rada