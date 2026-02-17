The Verkhovna Rada proposes to enshrine the responsibility of commanders for organizing the electoral process in military units

The Verkhovna Rada has developed additional clarifications to legislative proposals regarding the conduct of elections during a special or post-war period, which concern the role of military unit commanders in organizing the electoral process.

This was stated by People's Deputy Roman Lozynsky during a meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals for elections during a special or post-war period, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, this refers to the clear definition of military unit commanders as subjects responsible for providing election commissions with the necessary premises.

This is a very important clarification. It is quite technical, but in practice, without such wording, organizing the electoral process will be much more difficult - Lozynsky noted.

He emphasized that without a clear legislative закрепление of responsibility, administrative conflicts could arise, even if in practice all parties understand their roles.

De facto, unit leaders and military unit commanders often already realize their responsibility. But de jure, during the administration of the electoral process in the security and defense sector, problems could arise - the deputy explained.

According to Lozynsky, the relevant wording was developed jointly with the legal department of the parliament and members of the working subgroup.

He separately noted that the final and transitional provisions of the draft law take into account the proposals of the civil network "Opora", which actively participated in the work on the document.

This refers to appeal processes, tools for responding to violations, and control mechanisms. These are critically important elements that must be laid down immediately to ensure trust in the electoral process - the People's Deputy emphasized.

He added that the working group sought to clearly define all procedural aspects as much as possible to avoid legal gaps during the possible conduct of elections in difficult security conditions.

Recall

The working group prepared changes for the realization of electoral rights of servicemen and representatives of security forces. The draft law takes into account voter identification and expands terminology.