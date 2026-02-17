$43.170.07
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 11995 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - Umerov
12:23 PM • 14981 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skies
12:15 PM • 16090 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 18341 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 24217 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for Halushchenko
February 17, 04:30 AM • 33825 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 44996 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 53152 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 39163 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
The Verkhovna Rada proposes to enshrine the responsibility of commanders for organizing the electoral process in military units

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The Verkhovna Rada has developed clarifications to legislative proposals on elections, concerning the role of military unit commanders in organizing the electoral process. This will provide election commissions with the necessary premises.

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to enshrine the responsibility of commanders for organizing the electoral process in military units

The Verkhovna Rada has developed additional clarifications to legislative proposals regarding the conduct of elections during a special or post-war period, which concern the role of military unit commanders in organizing the electoral process.

This was stated by People's Deputy Roman Lozynsky during a meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals for elections during a special or post-war period, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, this refers to the clear definition of military unit commanders as subjects responsible for providing election commissions with the necessary premises.

This is a very important clarification. It is quite technical, but in practice, without such wording, organizing the electoral process will be much more difficult

- Lozynsky noted.

He emphasized that without a clear legislative закрепление of responsibility, administrative conflicts could arise, even if in practice all parties understand their roles.

De facto, unit leaders and military unit commanders often already realize their responsibility. But de jure, during the administration of the electoral process in the security and defense sector, problems could arise

- the deputy explained.

According to Lozynsky, the relevant wording was developed jointly with the legal department of the parliament and members of the working subgroup.

He separately noted that the final and transitional provisions of the draft law take into account the proposals of the civil network "Opora", which actively participated in the work on the document.

This refers to appeal processes, tools for responding to violations, and control mechanisms. These are critically important elements that must be laid down immediately to ensure trust in the electoral process

- the People's Deputy emphasized.

He added that the working group sought to clearly define all procedural aspects as much as possible to avoid legal gaps during the possible conduct of elections in difficult security conditions.

Recall

The working group prepared changes for the realization of electoral rights of servicemen and representatives of security forces. The draft law takes into account voter identification and expands terminology.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada