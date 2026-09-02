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The Verkhovna Rada is testing voting by MPs in a shelter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

The Rada is testing a backup electronic voting system using MPs’ personal phones during prolonged air-raid alerts. Workstations have been set up in the shelter.

The Verkhovna Rada is testing voting by MPs in a shelter
Photo: www.facebook.com/stefanchuk.official

Members of Parliament began testing the voting system in the shelter of the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

Dear colleagues, an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv. I ask everyone to proceed to safe places in accordance with the shelter plans posted at your seats. The plenary session will resume 15 minutes after the end of the air raid alert. I also ask those who wish to try the new system in the shelters

- Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said during the session.

On Tuesday, September 1, Stefanchuk reported on his Facebook page that "together with the head and employees of the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada, we presented parliamentary journalists with an IT solution that will ensure the continuity of the plenary process even under such conditions."

Mobile workstations for all members of Parliament have already been set up in the shelter of the Parliament building. A backup system for electronic voting using personal mobile devices has been developed, and MPs will test it this week. Work on it began at the start of the full-scale invasion, without any expenditure of budget funds. This voting format will be used only during prolonged air raid alerts. In other cases, the Verkhovna Rada will work as usual in the session hall. Russian attacks must not paralyze Ukrainian state institutions. Parliament must remain capable of making decisions on which the country's defense, economy, and stable operation depend

- Stefanchuk reported.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak showed what voting in the shelter looks like.

Reminder

Due to the persistent air raid alerts in the capital, the Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada is working on measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of Parliament. In particular, there is an idea to vote through an app, but a final decision has not yet been made.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine also demonstrated an alternative format for working during air raid alerts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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