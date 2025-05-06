The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA on minerals
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States regarding minerals. The ratification of the agreement on minerals was supported by 11 members of the committee.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification as a basis and in general of the Agreement on Minerals between Ukraine and the United States. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.
The Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification as a basis and in general of the Agreement on Minerals
According to him, a proposal was made to the text of the committee's decision:
- any additional agreements on the establishment of the Reconstruction Fund cannot contradict this Agreement;
- this agreement applies to the entire territory of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.
Zheleznyak added that the ratification of the agreement on minerals was supported by 11 members of the committee, one abstained, and two did not participate in the vote.
Further ratification in the hall on May 8
Addition
Ukraine on May 1 signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This agreement provides for equality, Ukrainian control over resources and the absence of debt obligations.