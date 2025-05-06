$41.600.11
Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Publications
Exclusives
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA on minerals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3646 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States regarding minerals. The ratification of the agreement on minerals was supported by 11 members of the committee.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA on minerals

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification as a basis and in general of the Agreement on Minerals between Ukraine and the United States. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

The Committee on Foreign Policy supported the ratification as a basis and in general of the Agreement on Minerals 

- wrote the MP.

According to him, a proposal was made to the text of the committee's decision:

  • any additional agreements on the establishment of the Reconstruction Fund cannot contradict this Agreement;
    • this agreement applies to the entire territory of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders.

      Zheleznyak added that the ratification of the agreement on minerals was supported by 11 members of the committee, one abstained, and two did not participate in the vote.

      Further ratification in the hall on May 8 

      - summarized the MP.

      Kornienko said when the meeting with the "Servant of the People" faction on the ratification of the agreement on minerals should take place

      Addition

      Ukraine on May 1 signed an agreement with the United States of America on the establishment of the Reconstruction Investment Fund. This agreement provides for equality, Ukrainian control over resources and the absence of debt obligations.

      Antonina Tumanova

      Antonina Tumanova

