The USA does not plan new negotiations with HAMAS - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that direct negotiations with HAMAS were a "one-time situation". He also supported Israel's decision to stop supplying electricity to Gaza as a negotiation tactic.
Rubio also did not condemn Israel's suspension of electricity and aid supplies to Gaza, instead calling this step a negotiating tactic.
When asked to comment on Israel's suspension of aid and the power shutdown in Gaza, Rubio said that Israel will do what he believes will "force HAMAS to make decisions."
