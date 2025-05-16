The US will impose tariffs on the remaining trading partners within a few weeks
President Donald Trump said that the US will set customs rates for its other trading partners "within the next two to three weeks", stressing that his administration is unable to negotiate with all its trading partners at the same time. This is reported by Bloombelg, writes UNN.
Trump said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick "will send out letters, basically telling people how much they will pay to do business in the United States."
I think we will be very fair. But it is impossible to satisfy the number of people who want to see us (immediately - ed.)
Trump added that "150 countries want to make a deal" on trade. However, he did not specify how many countries or which countries would receive "letters".
The White House and the Department of Commerce have not yet responded to requests for comment on the customs policy situation.
Trump announced increased tariffs for dozens of trading partners on April 2, but later suspended them for 90 days amid investor panic to give foreign governments time to negotiate. However, in recent weeks, the president has moved away from the idea that he will negotiate with each partner.
US President Donald Trump said that the European Union treats the US very unfairly and is "more vile than China". This happened after agreements between the US and China on tariff reductions.