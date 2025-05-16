The US will impose tariffs on the remaining trading partners within a few weeks

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3940 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16751 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29669 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34185 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137619 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161987 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143767 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181913 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152487 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392362 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.4m/s
88%
749mm
Popular news

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 77529 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99243 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 115468 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 29790 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 53948 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 219892 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 212117 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274535 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338433 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392362 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15425 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30641 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68206 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106249 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132104 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

The US will impose tariffs on the remaining trading partners within a few weeks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

Donald Trump announced the establishment of customs rates for US trading partners within 2-3 weeks. He noted that his administration cannot negotiate with everyone at once.

The US will impose tariffs on the remaining trading partners within a few weeks

President Donald Trump said that the US will set customs rates for its other trading partners "within the next two to three weeks", stressing that his administration is unable to negotiate with all its trading partners at the same time. This is reported by Bloombelg, writes UNN.

Details

Trump said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick "will send out letters, basically telling people how much they will pay to do business in the United States."

I think we will be very fair. But it is impossible to satisfy the number of people who want to see us (immediately - ed.)

— the president said during a meeting with business leaders in the United Arab Emirates.

Trump added that "150 countries want to make a deal" on trade. However, he did not specify how many countries or which countries would receive "letters".

The White House and the Department of Commerce have not yet responded to requests for comment on the customs policy situation.

Addition

Trump announced increased tariffs for dozens of trading partners on April 2, but later suspended them for 90 days amid investor panic to give foreign governments time to negotiate. However, in recent weeks, the president has moved away from the idea that he will negotiate with each partner.

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump said that the European Union treats the US very unfairly and is "more vile than China". This happened after agreements between the US and China on tariff reductions.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
United Arab Emirates
China
United States
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$103,804.90
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.75
Золото
$3,179.65
Ethereum
$2,624.83