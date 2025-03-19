US wants a ceasefire in Ukraine first and foremost, and the issue of sanctions later - Witkoff
Kyiv • UNN
A US representative stated that the main goal is a ceasefire in Ukraine. The issue of sanctions will be discussed later as part of a peace treaty.
US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff stated that President Donald Trump's main goal is a ceasefire in Ukraine, and the issue of easing sanctions against Russia may be discussed later. He said this on Bloomberg, writes UNN.
Details
"The President did not discuss specifically sanctions yesterday... I think, obviously, that's a conversation that the two leaders are going to have, and everybody is open to it. But first and foremost, we want a solution to that means an end to the fighting. We want to get to the ceasefire. That's the president's policy. And we're going to get to the ceasefire. And I think after that, everything else will be a detailed, sanctions relief and all the other things, that go with a full on peace treaty," Witkoff said.
