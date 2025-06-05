$41.480.16
US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1362 views

The US has blocked a UN Security Council resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Washington demands that Hamas disarm and leave Gaza, accusing the resolution of undermining US efforts.

US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on a ceasefire in Gaza

The United States has vetoed a draft resolution of the UN Security Council demanding an "immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and unimpeded access to aid throughout the war-torn enclave. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The other 14 countries of the UN Security Council voted in favor of the draft.

According to the publication, a humanitarian crisis has engulfed the enclave with a population of over 2 million people, where hunger looms, and aid only arrives after Israel lifted an 11-week blockade last month.

"The United States has made it clear: we will not support any measures that do not condemn Hamas and call on Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza," said US Acting Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea before the vote, arguing that it would also undermine US efforts to mediate a ceasefire.

Washington is Israel's largest ally and arms supplier.

The Security Council vote came as Israel continued its offensive in Gaza after the end of a two-month truce in March. Gaza health authorities said 45 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, while Israel reported the death of a soldier in fighting.

British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward criticized the Israeli government's decision to expand military operations in Gaza and significantly restrict humanitarian aid, calling them "unjustifiable, disproportionate and counterproductive."

Israel has rejected calls for an unconditional or permanent ceasefire, saying that Hamas cannot remain in Gaza. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told members of the UN Security Council who voted for the draft: "You have chosen appeasement and submission. You have chosen a path that does not lead to peace. Only to increased terror."

Hamas condemned the US veto, calling it a demonstration of the "blind bias of the US administration" towards Israel. The draft Security Council resolution also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and others.

Earlier

A Hamas representative said that the US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages does not meet the group's demands. It allegedly perpetuates the occupation and killings in Gaza.

The White House pointed out that Israel has approved the new US proposal for a ceasefire.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

