The US uncovers a scheme to supply electronics to Russia bypassing sanctions

The United States has exposed a scheme to circumvent sanctions by supplying Russia with dual-use electronic components used for weapons manufacturing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Department of Justice.

A New York-based company received a total of more than $250,000 from a sanctioned Russian organization for the purchase and export of electronic components - the agency summarized.

Law enforcement officials said that three people have already been charged in this case - Nikolay Grigoriev, Nikita Arkhipov and Artem Olovyanikov. The first of them has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, while the other two remain at large.

Based on the results of his guilty plea, Grigoriev faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco emphasized that the prompt actions of FBI agents and prosecutors had unraveled a whole system of fake orders and electronic transfers.

Thus, U.S. law enforcement prevented the supply of more than 11,500 electronic components to Russia's military-industrial complex.

The Russian company Uralvagonzavod bypassed sanctions through China and Belarus and purchased electronics for tanks from two Japanese companies.