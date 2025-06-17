The US reacted to the massive Russian strike on Kyiv and expressed condolences

The United States Department of State (USA) has stated that they are aware of the attack on Kyiv, which led to numerous tragedies, including the death of a US citizen, and expressed their deepest condolences. This was stated by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a press briefing, reports UNN.

We are aware of yesterday's attack on Kyiv, which led to numerous tragedies, including the death of a US citizen. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. The President has clearly expressed his thoughts in this regard - Bruce said.

She confirmed the death of a US citizen in Ukraine and added that they are ready to provide assistance to the family of the deceased.

Let us remind you

Kyiv and its surroundings were attacked by Russian troops with 175 drones, at least 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles, with destruction from the upper floors to the basement.

Donald Trump stated that he should study the issue of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv. Russia carried out a massive attack with drones and missiles, including on a residential high-rise building