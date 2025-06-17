$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 21062 views
June 17, 10:46 AM • 156245 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 173648 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 163979 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 210887 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 183576 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 169940 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136179 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 108967 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180552 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
The US reacted to the massive Russian strike on Kyiv and expressed condolences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1484 views

The US State Department confirmed the death of an American citizen as a result of the strike on Kyiv and expressed condolences. Russia attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, destroying residential buildings.

The US reacted to the massive Russian strike on Kyiv and expressed condolences

The United States Department of State (USA) has stated that they are aware of the attack on Kyiv, which led to numerous tragedies, including the death of a US citizen, and expressed their deepest condolences. This was stated by State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce during a press briefing, reports UNN.

We are aware of yesterday's attack on Kyiv, which led to numerous tragedies, including the death of a US citizen. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. The President has clearly expressed his thoughts in this regard 

- Bruce said.

She confirmed the death of a US citizen in Ukraine and added that they are ready to provide assistance to the family of the deceased.

Let us remind you

Kyiv and its surroundings were attacked by Russian troops with 175 drones, at least 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles, with destruction from the upper floors to the basement.

Donald Trump stated that he should study the issue of the Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv. Russia carried out a massive attack with drones and missiles, including on a residential high-rise building

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
United States
Kyiv
